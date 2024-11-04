The Bangladesh Cyclone of 1970, also known as the Bhola Cyclone, stands as one of the deadliest natural disasters in history. Striking on November 12, 1970, it unleashed unimaginable devastation across the coastal areas of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). With winds raging up to 185 km/h, the cyclone brought a storm surge that inundated low-lying areas, claiming the lives of an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 people. Entire villages were obliterated, leaving survivors grappling with immense loss. This tragic event spurred international aid efforts and highlighted the urgent need for better disaster preparedness and infrastructure in vulnerable regions.