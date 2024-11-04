PM Shahbaz Sharif leads PML-N parliamentary party meeting

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held, focusing on the country's economic stability and recent legislative initiatives.

Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the positive trends in Pakistan's economy, stating, "Thanks to Allah’s grace and your efforts, the economy is stabilizing." He noted that the State Bank had reduced the interest rate by 250 basis points, bringing it down from 17.5% to 15%. This reduction, he asserted, would boost business activities, exports, and job creation.

He also reported a significant decrease in the inflation rate, which has dropped from 38% to 7%. "National and international institutions are affirming the stability of our economy," he added, emphasizing that attempts to disrupt the country’s stability and push it towards bankruptcy have failed.

The Prime Minister commended those who prioritized the nation's welfare over their political ambitions, stating that history would remember them favorably. He referred to the need for an accurate historical account of those who wrote letters to prevent loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sharif spoke about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he discussed a new chapter in the Pakistan-Saudi investment partnership. During the Future Investment Initiative, he engaged in detailed talks with Saudi leadership, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who assured support for Pakistan's economic stability and development. He announced that Saudi investment in Pakistan would increase from $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion.

Additionally, during his visit to Qatar, the Qatari leadership also committed to increasing investment in Pakistan. Discussions centered on transforming Qatari investments, estimated at $3 billion, into tangible projects across various sectors, including aviation, hospitality, information technology, and energy.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating investment in Pakistan and enhancing foreign investment through priority measures. He outlined a reform agenda across all sectors and instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to honor taxpayers, recognizing them as ambassadors of Pakistan. He also called for strict action against tax evaders and officials who assist them.

The meeting concluded with a briefing to the parliamentary party on proposed legislation in the National Assembly.