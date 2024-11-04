PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair a federal cabinet meeting today at 2:30 pm, which will address a 16-point agenda.

According to the details, the key items include the approval of the Hajj Policy 2025, which was resubmitted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs for cabinet review. The proposed government Hajj package ranges from Rs1.65 million to Rs1.75 million, with a quota allowing 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to participate in Hajj.

Additional agenda items include the establishment of the Islamabad Central Business District Development Authority, presented by the Ministry of Interior, and the appointment of a new chairman for the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC). Approval of the Jammu and Kashmir State Property Budget for 2024-25 is also anticipated in today’s session.