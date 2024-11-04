Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today
Web Desk
11:47 AM | November 04, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair a federal cabinet meeting today at 2:30 pm, which will address a 16-point agenda.

 According to the details, the key items include the approval of the Hajj Policy 2025, which was resubmitted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs for cabinet review. The proposed government Hajj package ranges from Rs1.65 million to Rs1.75 million, with a quota allowing 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to participate in Hajj.

Additional agenda items include the establishment of the Islamabad Central Business District Development Authority, presented by the Ministry of Interior, and the appointment of a new chairman for the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC). Approval of the Jammu and Kashmir State Property Budget for 2024-25 is also anticipated in today’s session.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730680242.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024