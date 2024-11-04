Polio’s Resurgence in Pakistan

Polio remains a persistent challenge in Pakistan, one of only two countries where the virus is still endemic. This year, Pakistan has recorded 39 cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), up from six in 2023 and 20 in 2022, marking a troubling resurgence. The country nearly achieved eradication, with only one case in 2021, but this surge highlights the complex difficulties in ending polio for good.

Recent cases include three in Balochistan, two in Sindh, and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Balochistan reporting 20 cases, making it the epicentre of Pakistan’s polio crisis. Sindh follows with 12 cases, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with five, while Punjab and Islamabad report one case each. This rise deepens concerns, especially after years of progress.

Polio eradication efforts in Pakistan are hindered by multiple factors. Vaccine hesitancy remains a major obstacle. Hardline clerics and militants in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan spread false claims that polio vaccines are part of a Western conspiracy, fostering suspicion in conservative communities.

Security issues further complicate efforts. Vaccinators and their escorts face threats from militants, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where at least 15 people were killed this year during vaccination drives. These attacks have disrupted campaigns, leaving many children unvaccinated and vulnerable to the virus.

Population movement also poses challenges. Displacement, both internal and cross-border, often prevents children from completing their polio vaccinations. For instance, the 2022 floods in Sindh and Balochistan displaced millions, disrupting health services and leaving many children unvaccinated. Regional inequality exacerbates the issue. Balochistan, Pakistan’s poorest province, is the hardest hit, with a lack of infrastructure and widespread mistrust of government programmes. Meanwhile, better healthcare access in Punjab has led to significant declines in cases, underscoring the importance of equitable healthcare.

Despite these obstacles, Pakistan remains committed to eradicating polio. On October 28, the country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, targeting over 45 million children under five. This effort is crucial, given that neighbouring Afghanistan has also reported cases this year. Coordinated efforts between the two countries are essential for success.

International organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF continue to support Pakistan’s polio efforts. However, the country must address its internal issues to make real progress. Strengthening security for health workers, countering misinformation, and improving healthcare infrastructure are vital steps. Failure to act risks further polio resurgence, endangering the global goal of a polio-free world.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.