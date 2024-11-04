Monday, November 04, 2024
PPP launches Hoist the Party Flag drive in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Lahore  -  The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has launched the “Hoist the Party Flag” campaign in Punjab. On the instructions of PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the campaign will continue across all divisions, districts, tehsils, and towns until November 30. As part of the initiative, party flags will be raised at the homes of at least 10 party officials and workers daily.

In this regard, PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza hoisted the party flag at the homes of party workers Mehr Siddique, Sharjeel Younas, Ilyas Shah, and Mehr Muhammad Ashiq in Rehman Gardens, Defence, and Green Town Bagrian. PPP leaders Faisal Mir, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Zeeshan Shami, Shahbaz Durani, Luqman Jatt, Mehr Waheed, Shahbaz Golo, and Naseem Sabir were also present.

Addressing the workers, Hassan Murtaza announced that party flags would be raised in public places across 26 districts in Central Punjab. He stated that PPP is becoming stronger in Punjab and expressed confidence that the next Prime Minister of Pakistan will be Bilawal Bhutto, while the next Chief Minister of Punjab will be a PPP worker.

Lahore chokes under hazardous smog: Emergency restrictions imposed as AQI soars

