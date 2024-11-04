Promoting foreign investments lifeline for country: PM

Shehbaz assures UK businessmen’s delegation of offering best facilities to foreign investors through one-window operation. PM calls federal cabinet meeting today to discuss draft amendment to Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

LAHORE, ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that promoting foreign investments in the country is the top priority of the government as it is working day and night to attract foreign investors in various sectors in order to strengthen the national economy.

He was talking to a delegation of influential and renowned business personalities from the United Kingdom, led by Zuber Issa here yesterday.

The Prime Minister said that the business and trading community is being provided with the best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also said that the country’s economy has been improving in recent days as a result of the government’s efforts, enhancing investors’ confidence in the federal government’s investment friendly policies. The Prime Minister encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan’s development sectors as it would also promote the bilateral trade environment between Pakistan and United Kingdom. Besides, views were exchanged on exploring new avenues of cooperation and further enhancing business-to-business relations between both the states.

The delegation praised the Prime Minister’s economic policies and expressed their confidence in the stability and sustainable development of the national economy. The prime minister has also summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad today. According to the agenda of the meeting, the cabinet meeting, to be chaired by the prime minister, would discuss and approve the draft amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azim Nazir Tarar would brief the cabinet about the amendment to the ATA 1997 and other draft amendments including a discussion on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also take the cabinet into confidence on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where he held a series of meetings with the leadership of both the countries particularly with reference to the attracting foreign investments in Pakistan.

The PM has termed his visit to both the countries very successful the leadership of both the states and business groups have promised to pump in huge investments in Pakistan’s multiple sectors on a sustainable basis.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to invest $2.8 billion US dollars while Qatar has agreed to invest $3 billion US dollars in various sectors of Pakistan.

The federal cabinet will also discuss the political situation in the country particularly the calls for protests and rallies announced by PTI on 9th November and would evolve a response strategy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the cabinet into confidence on the political and security situation in the country as well.