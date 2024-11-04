Punjab Chief Minister leads bold push for education reforms

Faisal Idrees Butt

Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is setting a new standard in Pakistan, fast-tracking major development projects—especially in education—since taking charge. Her top priority: providing free schooling and textbooks to students amid sky-high inflation. It’s a gutsy move that’s earning a lot of respect. Now, similar promises have been made across Pakistan—in provinces like Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir—but so far, only Punjab has managed to follow through. Nationally, education spending has bumped up from 1.5% of GDP in 2023 to 1.9%, with an education budget of Rs. 103 billion, while provinces have a combined budget of Rs. 1622 billion. Despite hefty budgets and plenty of talk about educational reform, Punjab stands out, thanks to the efforts of Naveed Shehzad Mirza, Managing Director of Punjab’s Textbook Board. Mirza’s work to deliver textbooks on time and under budget aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision and austerity drive. Mirza’s leadership has been crucial in making sure textbooks arrive on time, sparing families the cost of buying expensive books in a tough economy. For families who can’t afford books, this move helps level the playing field, ensuring that kids from all backgrounds get a fair shot at education. Maryam Nawaz’s focus on education is a nod to her own experience as a parent. She gets that every parent wants their child to succeed, and her education plan aims to build up a generation that will help drive Pakistan’s future. With inflation hitting dreams hard, this initiative is giving parents and students hope.

Enrollment Challenges and the Numbers

Based on 2022 data from the Pakistan Institute of Education, around 54.8 million students are enrolled in schools across the country, with just over half (52.4%) in public schools. Still, 26.2 million school-aged kids are missing from classrooms, including 1.17 million in Punjab alone. Enrollment in government schools has taken a hit lately. For example, Rahim Yar Khan saw 27,000 kids drop out, and Lahore wasn’t far behind with 24,000. This year’s target was to bring in 535,000 new students, but so far, it’s fallen short. On top of that, 70-80% of schools in Pakistan still lack basics like electricity, clean water, and bathrooms.

Cost Cuts and Textbook Success

Mirza’s approach to managing the Textbook Board has made a real difference in cutting costs. In the 2023-24 academic year, textbook production cost 0.87 rupees per page, which dropped to 0.73 rupees in 2024-25. For 2025-26, it’s set to go down to 0.53 rupees per page—a big win when compared to costs in other provinces. The textbook project, backed by over Rs. 8 billion, provides free books for kids from first to tenth grade. Mirza’s success in getting quality books out on time and on budget has brought fresh respect to Punjab’s education board, making it a model others could follow.

Education Around the World

Globally, the most effective education systems invest heavily in curriculum and resources. Developed countries like Canada, Australia, and South Korea make education a priority, offering systems Pakistan hopes to match someday. Mirza’s achievements show that even with challenges, a focused approach can lay the groundwork for long-term progress.

Leading with Integrity and Transparency

Mirza, a seasoned bureaucrat, has built his career on transparency. As head of the Textbook Board, he’s tackled rising paper prices, managed complex tenders, and kept the focus on getting quality textbooks to students. His cost-cutting efforts and clean tendering process have saved Punjab’s education system billions while maintaining high standards. With support from Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, and School Education Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Mirza’s work proves that public service can lead to big wins when it’s done with integrity. Together, they’re demonstrating that public service, when handled right, can truly make a difference.