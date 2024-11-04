Removal of large electronic screen at National Stadium Karachi begins

KARACHI - The National Stadium in Karachi has initiated the removal of a large electronic screen that has been obstructing views for fans. The step is part of ongoing developmental work being carried out ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The screen, located near the University Road end in the Intikhab Alam Enclosure, is being dismantled in phases. The screen blocked the view for approximately 1,500 seats. The first step involved separating the LED panels before the rest of the structure is taken down. In addition to the large screen, the structure of a smaller screen located in front of the Waqar Hasan Enclosure has also been removed. Chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, directed the relocation of the screen during his recent visit to the National Stadium. The renovation work across stadiums in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi is part of preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Additionally, the structure of a smaller screen located near the Waqar Hasan Enclosure has already been taken down. The PCB is considering relocating the main screen to a higher position between the Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures, with a final decision pending a survey.

Furthermore, the board plans to install two larger screens at elevated positions on either side of mid-wicket to enhance the viewing experience for all fans attending matches at the stadium.

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had expressed satisfaction with the PCB preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi assured the ICC board members that renovation work at all three proposed venues will be completed before the tournament begins, as highlighted in his report presented on the final day of the meeting.

The board chief also invited ICC members to visit Pakistan and personally assess the preparations for the highly anticipated event, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 next year. The final is set for March 9, with a reserve day on March 10.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will feature eight teams. Pakistan will compete in Group A alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B includes England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Matches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Lahore will host seven games, including the final.

Karachi will stage the tournament opener and one semi-final, while Rawalpindi will host five matches, including the second semi-final.