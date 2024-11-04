Rescuing PIA

In a move that might be dismissed as political theatre, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has offered to take over Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Whether this offer is genuine or just a jab at the federal government, it does underscore the complex issues surrounding the beleaguered national carrier.

PIA’s downfall isn’t due to a lack of capability or resources on the government’s part. Rather, it’s a product of unchecked patronage politics, staff bloat, ministerial privileges, and a lack of accountability—all of which have left it a shadow of its former self. As a government-run entity, PIA was insulated from the profit-driven pressures that enforce accountability and efficiency in the private sector. Over time, these factors compounded, leaving us with the behemoth we see today.

The idea of handing PIA over to a provincial government, particularly one with its own issues of bureaucratic delays and political entanglements, feels less like a solution and more like a deflection. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has struggled to fulfill even its basic responsibilities, such as appointing chancellors to its universities, as highlighted by recent legal notices. Expecting it to revive a complex organisation like PIA is simply wishful thinking.

For true reform, PIA’s management needs a fresh start. The only viable way forward is privatisation to a competent and experienced private-sector entity, free from government affiliations and political ties. If the goal is actual, measurable improvement rather than empty gestures, a professional approach to privatisation is the best path forward. PIA deserves a chance at revitalisation, but that chance will only come through meaningful reform led by professionals, not by recycling it through another layer of government bureaucracy.