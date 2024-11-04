Residents urge govt to upgrade girls school

Abbottabad - Residents of Banda Peer Khan urged the provincial government on Sunday to upgrade the local Girls High School to a Higher Secondary School, as many girls face barriers in continuing their education past matriculation.

Banda Peer Khan, a densely populated central area, sees hundreds of girls each year from surrounding regions unable to pursue education beyond the 10th grade.

Challenges include financial constraints, societal norms discouraging girls from traveling long distances, and other obstacles that prevent further studies.

The local community emphasized that upgrading the school would allow girls to access higher education closer to home, reducing dropout rates and providing more educational opportunities within their community.

Residents expressed hope that the provincial government will take swift action to ensure that girls in Banda Peer Khan can pursue their dreams without leaving their hometown.