Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Residents urge govt to upgrade girls school

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader

Abbottabad  -  Residents of Banda Peer Khan urged the provincial government on Sunday to upgrade the local Girls High School to a Higher Secondary School, as many girls face barriers in continuing their education past matriculation.

Banda Peer Khan, a densely populated central area, sees hundreds of girls each year from surrounding regions unable to pursue education beyond the 10th grade.

Challenges include financial constraints, societal norms discouraging girls from traveling long distances, and other obstacles that prevent further studies.

The local community emphasized that upgrading the school would allow girls to access higher education closer to home, reducing dropout rates and providing more educational opportunities within their community.

Residents expressed hope that the provincial government will take swift action to ensure that girls in Banda Peer Khan can pursue their dreams without leaving their hometown.

JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024