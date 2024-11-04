Rizwan to lead Pakistan as new ODI captain against Australia at MCG

LAHORE - Mohammad Rizwan is set to make his debut as Pakistan’s white-ball captain today (Monday), leading his team against hosts Australia in a three-match ODI series.

The first match of the ODI series will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), followed by the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on November 8. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Perth Stadium on November 10. A three-match T20I series will follow on November 14, 16, and 18.

The teams recently clashed in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 20, where Australia triumphed over Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru. Their last bilateral ODI series, held in Pakistan in early 2022, saw Pakistan emerging victorious, clinching the series 2-1.

Pakistan’s playing XI for the opening ODI has been confirmed, featuring debutants Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub. Twenty-one-year-old Irfan, who has played three T20Is, boasts a solid domestic record with a century and three half-centuries in 24 List-A matches. Left-handed Saim Ayub, with experience in six Tests and 23 T20Is, has amassed 1,472 runs in 35 List-A games, including four centuries and seven half-centuries. Other uncapped players in the ODI squad include Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, and Haseebullah.

Ahead of the series, Captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his excitement about leading the national team. “It’s an honor to captain Pakistan, and we’re ready to take on Australia in their home conditions. Australia is a world-class team, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for our young players to showcase their talent.”

Rizwan highlighted the team’s extensive training in Melbourne and shared optimism about building a strong lineup ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. “We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan. The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home Tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event at home.”

Australian captain Pat Cummins also weighed in on the series, noting the competitive energy that the Pakistan-Australia match-up brings, especially at the start of Australia’s cricket season. “Pakistan is a quality side with talented players who can score big. We’ve seen them perform well over the years, and it’s always a thrilling contest,” Cummins remarked. He anticipates a strong crowd presence at the MCG to support both teams.

PAKISTAN’S PLAYING XI

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

4 Nov 1st ODI Melbourne Ground 8:30 AM

8 Nov 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval 8:30 AM

10Nov 3rd ODI Perth Stadium 8:30 AM

14 Nov 1st T20I Brisbane Ground 1:00 PM

16 Nov 2nd T20I Sydney Ground 1:00 PM

18 Nov 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval 1:00 PM