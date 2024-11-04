Sanitation, a challenge for city govts in KP

Peshawar - Massive rural-urban population influx is gradually adding to the problems of major cities in terms of fresh air, clean drinking water, sanitation coverage, and waste disposal, exposing millions of residents to environmental and health hazards.

Sanitation coverage has emerged as a persistent challenge for city governments in light of the growing number of poor localities and slum areas, where residents often defecate in the open or lack access to proper toilets.

Peshawar, once known as the “City of Flowers,” is not exempt from this phenomenon, as numerous localities still lack sanitation coverage despite government claims of launching several projects in this area. The city’s historical charm, characterized by its Mughal-era gardens and fragrant Guli Dawoodi blooms, is being overshadowed by pollution, poor waste management, and inadequate sanitation infrastructure.

Safdar Baghi, former Nazim of Nothia Jadeed, pointed to areas like Kohati, Gunj, Khalasa, Hazarkhwani, Lateefabad, and Faqirabad, which vividly illustrate the sanitation and sewerage crisis. Visitors often encounter unpleasant odors from garbage and rusty pipes spewing contaminated water.

“The situation in these localities, situated in the heart of the city, portrays a grim picture of sanitation and cleanliness services,” Safdar said. “Foul odors from uncovered drains, stagnant sewage, and the absence of toilets make these neighborhoods hazardous for residents.”

Criticizing the PTI government for neglecting sanitation issues, Safdar Baghi emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive plan to extend sanitation coverage and replace outdated, leaking pipes.

The lush green landscapes of Wazir Bagh, Shalimar Gardens, and Jinnah Parks, where children once played amid colorful butterflies hovering over Gul e Dawoodi flowers, have succumbed to the neglect of successive governments. Mud, dust, and stagnant water now mar these recreational spaces, reflecting a broader trend of urban decay fueled by rapid, unplanned construction. The deterioration of Peshawar’s natural beauty is not just an aesthetic concern; it also poses serious health risks, including polio and hepatitis.

According to Mian Javaid, Director of Sanitation and a member of the BoD at Sarhad Rural Support Program, poor sanitation in cities has emerged as a major challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that necessitates joint efforts from authorities and communities.

“As a pilot project, sanitation improvement schemes were launched in various areas of the province, including Aliabad and Muslimabad villages in Swabi district,” he informed. Funded through the IR&G program, the project aims to enhance the quality of life for poor households through latrine construction, while 1,000 sanitation kits were distributed to those vulnerable to sanitation concerns.

“As many as 448 low-cost latrines were constructed through social mobilization, alongside five drains that will benefit 2,000 individuals. Additionally, 80 hygiene sessions and campaigns reached out to 94,821 people to raise awareness about sanitation,” he explained.

The equipment procured at a cost of Rs 413.5 million was handed to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for 11 new semi-urban union councils in Peshawar by the KP government. The machinery included 33 mini dumpers, 55 containers, 16 tractors and trolleys, 11 arm rolls, four FE loaders, and four excavators.

Furthermore, 11 new semi-urban union councils in Peshawar district were added to the WSSP domain, including Achini Bala, Chamkani, Larama, Pajjagi, Pakha Ghulam, Pushtakhara Payan, Regi, Sarband, Sufaid Dheri, Wadpaga, and Mera Kachori.

Hassan Khan, spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Services Company, informed that work on a 12-year Municipal Services Program worth $44.6 million, with assistance from USAID, was recently completed, providing nearly 2 million residents of Peshawar access to clean drinking water, waste management, and improved sanitation services. Under the project, 140 clean drinking water facilities serving 448,000 people were established, along with the replacement of 25,700 meters of old, rusted water mains and the rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage lines.

“These initiatives have improved sanitation facilities for people, ensuring proper municipal waste management, provision of 575 vehicles, and the establishment of a repair and maintenance workshop,” he explained, also mentioning the selection of a site at Pandu Peshawar for the disposal of hospital waste.

As the majority of the population in KP, especially in rural areas, remains unaware of the true meaning and benefits of sanitation, there is an urgent need for awareness campaigns to educate the public.

Open defecation is another major issue in city slums and rural areas, where feces can lie exposed for days, emanating foul smells and spreading germs that are harmful to human health and the environment. Despite numerous schemes launched by international and local organizations and government departments, the problem persists.

“Under the KP Clean and Green initiative, we are improving sanitation services and the proper disposal of solid waste in major cities to provide a healthy and quality environment for our citizens,” said Arshad Ayub Khan, Minister for Local Government KP. “This initiative includes the construction of modern waste treatment plants, expansion of sewerage systems, and provision of public toilets in densely populated areas.”

For this purpose, he emphasized the proactive role of media, civil society, and religious scholars in creating mass awareness about improved sanitation services.