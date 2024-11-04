Satluj River erosion: Residents wait for help, any miracle

Bahawal pur - The one of the oldest and large population of Basti Khairo Deh in Tehsil Hasilpur District Bahawalpur is suffering from continuous erosion of river Sutlej for the last few years. Farmers of khairodeh already lost their hundreds of acres land and their property due to continuous satluj river erosion and now the big threat for people is that The only carpeted road that is the only source for transportation of hundreds of people daily which connects the population of jamal pur to main highway of vehari and the Ahmed Wah canal which irrigates thousands of acres of farmers is also going to be affected by the continuous erosion of the river, which is causing great concern to farmers and residents of the area .Many people have migrated and many people are migrating. Farmers and local residents have strongly demanded from Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Irrigation Punjab, Minister Irrigation Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur that hundreds of houses, lands, schools, hospitals and roads of Abadi Mauza Khairo Ghazi Khanana should be saved as soon as possible before any major tragedy occurs.

LOAN DISTRIBUTED UNDER APNI CHHAT APNA GHAR SCHEME

The first installment of loan for construction of house under Punjab government’s scheme “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has been distributed here in Bahawalpur. A ceremony was held here where Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, distributed bank cheques of loan among applicants. The interest-free loan was provided for construction of personal house under the Chief Minister’s Scheme “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar”. Over 100 deserving applicants were given away loan in the first phase. More applicants have also been registered from Bahawalpur in the scheme and they would also be provided loan. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker said that the Chief Minister had been playing a remarkable role in resolving problems faced by the common people. He said that it was the Punjab government that had introduced dynamic policies and schemes for the welfare of people of the province.

He paid rich tributes to the Chief Minister for release of adequate funds for construction of homes under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme.