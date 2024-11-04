Monday, November 04, 2024
SBP to announce new monetary policy today

Web Desk
11:39 AM | November 04, 2024
National

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will unveil its latest monetary policy today, covering the next two months.

According to a press release, the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet to assess the economic and financial landscape, including recent developments and key indicators since the last policy review.

In its previous policy announcement on September 12, the SBP slashed its policy rate by 200 basis points, bringing it down from 19.5% to 17.5%. Expectations are high for another rate cut, with stakeholders in the capital market projecting a possible 200-basis-point reduction to 15.5%, particularly as inflation has eased for a second month, recording 7.2% in October.

Meanwhile, business groups are advocating for an even larger rate cut of 400-500 basis points, which would bring the interest rate down to 12.5-13.5% from the current 17.5%.

