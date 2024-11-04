Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces neutralize six terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Security forces neutralize six terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations
Web Desk
7:40 PM | November 04, 2024
National

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that security forces have successfully eliminated six terrorists during two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence-based operation in the Dosali area of North Waziristan resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Ahmed Shah Intizar. In a second operation in Khamrang, South Waziristan, security forces intercepted a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan, killing five and injuring three others.

Pakistan continues to urge the Afghan government to enhance border management to prevent such incursions. Security forces remain committed to securing Pakistan's borders and combating terrorism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024