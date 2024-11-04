Security forces neutralize six terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that security forces have successfully eliminated six terrorists during two separate operations in .

An intelligence-based operation in the Dosali area of North Waziristan resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Ahmed Shah Intizar. In a second operation in Khamrang, South Waziristan, security forces intercepted a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan, killing five and injuring three others.

Pakistan continues to urge the Afghan government to enhance border management to prevent such incursions. Security forces remain committed to securing Pakistan's borders and combating terrorism.