Shield giving ceremony held to promote Yoga at Jahangir’s Tomb

LAHORE - An inspiring event was held at the historic Jahangir’s tomb to promote health, wellness and the benefits of yoga. Hosted by the Tiger Yoga Foundation Pakistan, a shield-award ceremony was held at the tomb, which was attended by people of the area, including scholars, doctors, lawyers, yoga instructors, and household members. The participants lauded 10 years of dedicated service of the organisation in advancing yoga and healthy practices. The foundation has been conducting yoga classes at Jahangir’s tomb for the past decade, transforming the historic site into a hub for wellness and encouraging the community to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Sunday’s event, held at 6am after the Fajr prayers, highlighted the foundation’s mission to spread the practice of yoga and create a culture of health conscious living in the country. MPA Attiya Iftikhar participated in the ceremony and gave shields to the instructors. The ceremony recognised key figures, who supported the mission and helped make yoga more accessible to individuals from all walks of life. Representatives from diverse fields praised the foundation’s role in promoting physical and mental health through yoga, especially against the backdrop of such a culturally significant landmark. Yasir Arafat, In-charge of Jahangir’s tomb, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the Walled City Authority’s ongoing commitment to wellness. “It is heartening to see the historic grounds of Jahangir’s Tomb come alive with activities that benefit both the mind and body. The WCLA is proud to support the Tiger Yoga Foundation in its efforts to foster a healthier community, and we look forward to many more years of promoting well-being through such meaningful events.