Sikh leader lauds Pakistan’s efforts to protect rights of minority communities

LAHORE - Ranjeet Singh Kahloon, leader of a 50-member Sikh delegation from Jamrood Club in Silicon Valley, California, praised Pakistan’s efforts to protect the rights of minority communities, particularly the Sikh population. During a meeting with Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of the Pakistan Furniture Council, here on Sunday, Kahloon expressed appreciation for the secure and respectful environment afforded to Sikhs in Pakistan. He emphasized that Sikh community was living peacefully and comfortably across the country, experiencing freedom and protection in their cultural and religious practices. He highlighted that Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights strengthens the bonds between different communities, fostering unity and mutual respect. The delegation’s week long visit also reflected a growing sense of trust and goodwill between Sikhs abroad and Pakistan. He commended Pakistan’s consistent efforts to maintain harmony and respect for diversity, which he believed set a positive example in the region. Kahloon expressed gratitude to Mian Kashif Ashfaq for warm hospitality and the facilities extended to Sikhs visiting sacred sites, including the Kartarpur Corridor. Mian Kashif said there was a vast scope for religious tourism in Pakistan and now majority Sikh communities were visiting Pakistan freely in a peaceful environment.

Other important members of the delegation included Dr Dalyir Singh Panny, Surjeet Singh

Hot and Lakhman Singh Mangant.