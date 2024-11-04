Simeone questions La Liga matches amid devastating Spain floods

Atletico Madrid manager expressed doubts about playing this weekend after catastrophic floods hit eastern Spain, resulting in at least 211 deaths, with dozens still missing.

The flash floods, termed Spain's deadliest in modern history, devastated Valencia and prompted the postponement of several fixtures, including matches involving Valencia, Real Madrid, Villarreal, and Rayo Vallecano.

Before Atletico's home game against Las Palmas, Simeone emphasized the tragedy’s impact and praised the resilience and solidarity of those aiding recovery efforts. Atletico, currently fifth in , face 18th-placed Las Palmas, newly managed by Diego Martinez.