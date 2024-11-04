Sindh Assembly unanimously passes resolution to form constitutional benches

The Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a landmark resolution calling for the formation of constitutional benches in the country’s courts, aiming to expedite justice and reduce the backlog of pending cases. This move, seen as a key step toward judicial reform, was initiated through a motion by Sindh’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary and Home Affairs, Zia Lanjar.

During the session chaired by Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, the resolution saw strong support across party lines. Members from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) all voted in favor, while Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq was the only dissenting voice. In total, 123 members backed the resolution.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed the session, highlighting the 26th amendment's importance in ensuring prompt justice and alleviating the burden on the judicial system. Shah emphasized that the amendment would be beneficial across all provinces, indicating the Sindh government’s commitment to responsible governance.

“The resolution has been passed at an opportune moment, and we are determined to see its benefits reach the public soon,” said Shah. He also disclosed plans to increase the number of high court judges to support the initiative, underscoring the urgent need for constitutional benches.

Zia Lanjar stated that the resolution was not only timely but constitutionally required, referencing Article 202 A, sub-clause 6, which calls for measures to uphold justice efficiently.

The passage of this resolution marks a significant step towards judicial reform, with promises that it will expedite case resolution and ensure justice is accessible for all.