Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh prisons minister vows reform and accountability

STAFF REPORT
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Provincial Minister of Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari made a surprise visit to Central Jail Mirpurkhas, emphasizing the need for prison reform and transformation into correctional facilities. During the visit, Haji Zardari met with jail authorities and prisoners, seeking detailed information on police violence, bribery, food supply, and medical treatment. During the visit,  Zardari ensured prisoners received quality food and medical treatment, with no complaints from police. Prison staff on this occasion, shared grievances about lack of promotions and other issues.  Zardari sought details on prisoner numbers, food quality, and more from Assistant Superintendent Azeem Thebo.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1730611329.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024