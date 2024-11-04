Sohawa police nab inter-divisional dacoit gang

GUJAR KHAN - Sohawa Police of district Jhelum on Sunday arrested a three-member inter-divisional dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables worth Rs. 18.1 million from their custody. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, the dacoit gang was active in different areas of Punjab including Jhelum district, and the federal capital Islamabad. While talking to The Nation, DPO Bajwa said that the arrested gangsters have been identified as Imran, a resident of Sialkot; Umair, a resident of Nankana Sahib; and Rashid, a resident of Gujranwala. He said that police have successfully recovered Rs. 3.26 million cash, gold jewelry weighing around 53 tolas, a car, and two pistols along with ammunition. He added that the value of the recovered valuables was around Rs. 18.1 million, maintaining that the arrested robbers already had a criminal record and have made revelations about their involvement in robberies in Jhelum and Islamabad areas. The DPO said that the suspects would be challaned in court with strong shreds of evidences, hoping that the police action would prove constructive in restoring the trust of public in the police department.