Spanish royals postpone visit to flood-stricken Chiva after hostile reception in Valencia

A planned visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the flood-hit town of Chiva was postponed Sunday due to rising tensions in Valencia, where they were met with protests in the town of Paiporta after deadly floods devastated the region.

The decision to delay the royal visit was reached through a joint agreement among Spanish state authorities, the Valencia autonomous government, and the Royal Household, according to broadcaster RTVE Noticias.

Earlier on Sunday, during their visit to Paiporta, the king and queen, alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and regional leader Carlos Mazon, faced a crowd of about 100 angry protesters who hurled insults, mud, and even shovels in their direction.

Protesters, visibly frustrated by the handling of the disaster response, shouted "murderers" as the officials attempted to address the crowd. The situation escalated, prompting the delegation to leave the area abruptly.

The region remains in crisis after the floods, which have claimed 217 lives, with some people still unaccounted for. Local authorities forecast continued heavy rainfall of up to 150 liters per square meter in areas including Castellon and Almeria.

Over 3,000 residents in Valencia remain without electricity, internet access is limited, and there have been reports of looting, leading to 20 arrests overnight.

In response, more than 17,000 security personnel, including police, firefighters, and military, have been deployed to provide assistance.

Despite these efforts, frustration continues to mount among residents who are enduring shortages of essential supplies and slow aid distribution in affected areas.