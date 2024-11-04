Sri Lanka outplay Pakistan to win Hong Kong Sixes 2024 trophy

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Sixes 2024 concluded with emerging victorious over Pakistan in a thrilling final, winning by 3 wickets to claim the championship title. The intense battle capped off a high-energy tournament full of memorable performances and fireworks on the field.

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 72 runs in just 5.2 overs, with Muhammad Akhlaq standing out with an impressive 48 off 20 balls. Despite a strong start with the ball, Pakistan’s bowlers couldn’t contain the determined Lankan side in the chase. Sri Lanka’s Sandun Weerakkody (34 off 13 balls) gave a solid push, while captain Lahiru Madushanka (19 off 5) and Tharindu Ratnayake (16* off 4) finished the job in style.

Earlier in the day, Australia’s Dan Christian produced a spectacular show by hitting six consecutive sixes in an over off Pakistan’s Asif Ali during the semi-final. Christian’s fireworks helped Australia amass 107/1 in 6 overs. Despite this imposing target, Pakistan staged a remarkable chase, with Muhammad Akhlaq (32 off 10) and Asif Ali (32 off 8) leading the way to victory in 5.5 overs, securing a spot in the final.

reached the final after a nail-biting clash against Bangladesh in their semifinal. Tharindu Ratnayake’s four-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to 103, while Sandun Weerakkody’s half-century laid the foundation for Sri Lanka’s chase. Needing 14 runs in the final over, held their nerve to cross the finish line by 3 wickets.

The tournament also featured thrilling matches in the other finals. Bowl Final: Oman clinched a 4-wicket victory over England, chasing down a target of 124 in just 5.5 overs, with standout knocks from Asif Khan (47* off 17) and Vinayak Shukla (38 off 12).Plate Final: South Africa edged out UAE by 1 run, successfully defending 96/4. JJ Smuts remained unbeaten on 67 off 18 balls, while the bowlers held UAE to 95/4.