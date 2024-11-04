Monday, November 04, 2024
SSP takes notice of video of man picking garbage wearing police uniform shirt

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali has taken notice of a video circulated on social media. According to details, a video has gone viral on social media whatsapp groups in which a man attired in a police uniform shirt is picking garbage. SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali took notice of the viral video and issued an order to detain the said person, on which A-Section Police has detained the man seen in the video who has been identified as Farhan Ali. The accused said that he works as a garbage picker and he found a police uniform shirt near the garbage dump which he wore. A section police has registered a case under relevant law.

