‘Strengthening law enforcement key to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism’

KARACHI - Speakers at a session said that the hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit by Pakistan will play an important role in terms of conflict resolution, countering terrorist groups and strengthen connectivity in the region. They also stressed that there is a need to strengthen law enforcement agencies in the country, especially the police department, by developing their capacity through professional training, ensuring merit and, more importantly, addressing issues of funding. The session, titled “SCO Summit: Multilateralism, Connectivity and Counter-terrorism” was organised by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) at its library. It was moderated by PIIA chairperson Dr Masuma Hasan. Addressing the audience, Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi said the SCO is a powerful and viable organisation to promote multilateralism and connectivity in the region and to play a role in conflict resolution and counter the threat of terrorism. He said Pakistan and the SCO have a symbiotic relation by which both entities strengthen each other, adding that along with ongoing cooperation there is need to increase trade with Iran and Central and West Asian countries. Aftab Nabi, former inspector general of police (IGP) and director general of National Police Bureau, said SCO has the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) for countering terrorism, separatism and religious extremism in the member countries. He added that it can be very useful in intelligence sharing, which is very crucial in addressing the said threats, especially that of terrorism.

In response to a question about whether the recent terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan could weaken the country’s standing in the SCO, Mr Nabi said there have been several such attacks and it could naturally affect the country’s standing.

He said militant groups are mainly targeting Chinese investment in Pakistan. There are many such groups. Some of them are jihadist while others are separatists like the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), he said and added that there is a strong suspicion that some of these groups are being funded by India along with certain western powers but proving that often becomes a problem.

He said these groups are also afraid that their presence in the country would end if the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) succeeds.

About groups operating from Afghanistan, he said: “We can’t expect Afghanistan to eradicate or control such groups.”

He said Pakistan has to tackle these issues and for that, strengthening the law enforcement departments, especially the police, was very important. And that, he said, can be done by developing their capacity through professional training, ensuring merit and competence, and more importantly, by addressing issues of funding as personnel are not paid enough salary while monetary issues hamper their operational capacity.

In the end, PIIA chairperson Dr Masuma Hasan stressed the need to acknowledge the sacrifices of security personnel who have laid their lives in fight against terrorism.