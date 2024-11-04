Suez Canal Authority reaffirms commitment to free passage for all vessels

The Authority (SCA) has reiterated its commitment to upholding international agreements that ensure free navigation for all vessels passing through the canal, whether commercial or military, regardless of nationality.

In a statement issued late Friday, the SCA addressed questions circulating on social media regarding the passage of warships from various countries.

The authority confirmed that it adheres to international conventions that protect the right to free passage for all types of vessels without discrimination based on nationality, emphasizing that this practice is in line with the Constantinople Convention of 1888.

The SCA highlighted that the 1888 agreement laid the foundation for the canal's international role by preserving the right of all nations to access this global facility.

The convention explicitly states that the must remain "free and open at all times, both in peace and war, to every vessel of commerce or of war, without distinction of flag."

This came amid speculation on social media regarding the movement of military ships, which could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian military and the Ministry of Transport issued separate statements on Thursday and Friday, denying any cooperation with Israel.

The remains one of the world's most important maritime passages and a key source of foreign currency for Egypt. However, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi recently disclosed that geopolitical tensions in the region had cost Egypt approximately $6 billion in lost canal revenue.