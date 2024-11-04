Technology integration key to sustainable development, economic growth: Meher Kashif

LAHORE - Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis has said that integration of technology across various sectors serves as a catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and social transformation. Speaking at a seminar on “Integration of Technology” here on Sunday, he said technology for development was a crucial necessity for Pakistan which strives to accelerate its progress and enhance the quality of life.

He said in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, technology serves as a crucial driver of growth, fostering business transformation and creating development opportunities. Its positive impacts include productivity enhancement, market expansion and GDP growth. He said one of Pakistan’s greatest assets was young and dynamic population, constituting almost 64 percent of total population. He said one of the primary areas where technology could make a significant impact was education. With a substantial portion of the population residing in rural areas with limited access to quality education, e-learning platforms and digital classrooms can bridge the gap.

These technological parks can provide students with access to a wealth of resources and skilled educators, irrespective of their geographic location.

On the occasion, another keynote speaker CEO IT Professional Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain said in agriculture, technology could revolutionize farming practices through precision agriculture, drone surveillance, and smart irrigation systems. These advancements could increase crop yields, optimise resource use, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Given that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihood, these improvements could have a profound economic and social impact. He said embracing technology for development was not just an option but a necessity for Pakistan. “By leveraging technological advancements, we can foster inclusive growth in all sectors especially in healthcare, improve public services, and enhance overall national development in every sphere of life,” he maintained. Dr Waqar Ch, Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman, said fostering a robust tech-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem could stimulate job creation and innovation. Supporting start-ups and tech enterprises through favourable policies, incubation centers, and access to funding can position Pakistan as a hub for technological innovation in the region.

He said to realise these benefits, we must address several challenges, including the digital divide, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of digital literacy. Investments in high-speed internet, reliable power supply, and comprehensive digital literacy programmes are essential to ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all segments of society, he concluded.