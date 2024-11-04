Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Technology integration key to sustainable development, economic growth: Meher Kashif

NEWS WIRE
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis has said that integration of technology across various sectors serves as a catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and social transformation. Speaking at a seminar on “Integration of Technology” here on Sunday, he said technology for development was a crucial necessity for Pakistan which strives to accelerate its progress and enhance the quality of life.

He said in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, technology serves as a crucial driver of growth, fostering business transformation and creating development opportunities. Its positive impacts include productivity enhancement, market expansion and GDP growth. He said one of Pakistan’s greatest assets was young and dynamic population, constituting almost 64 percent of total population. He said one of the primary areas where technology could make a significant impact was education. With a substantial portion of the population residing in rural areas with limited access to quality education, e-learning platforms and digital classrooms can bridge the gap.

CM directs for relocation of KE installations to open 1st segment of Malir Expressway

These technological parks can provide students with access to a wealth of resources and skilled educators, irrespective of their geographic location.

On the occasion, another keynote speaker CEO IT Professional Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain said in agriculture, technology could revolutionize farming practices through precision agriculture, drone surveillance, and smart irrigation systems. These advancements could increase crop yields, optimise resource use, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Given that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihood, these improvements could have a profound economic and social impact. He said embracing technology for development was not just an option but a necessity for Pakistan.  “By leveraging technological advancements, we can foster inclusive growth in all sectors especially in healthcare, improve public services, and enhance overall national development in every sphere of life,” he maintained. Dr Waqar Ch, Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman, said fostering a robust tech-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem could stimulate job creation and innovation. Supporting start-ups and tech enterprises through favourable policies, incubation centers, and access to funding can position Pakistan as a hub for technological innovation in the region.

‘Strengthening law enforcement key to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism’

He said to realise these benefits, we must address several challenges, including the digital divide, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of digital literacy. Investments in high-speed internet, reliable power supply, and comprehensive digital literacy programmes are essential to ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all segments of society, he concluded.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1730611329.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024