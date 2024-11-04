The Power of Loss

Our children grow up in an environment where success seems the only acceptable outcome. In Pakistan, this pressure is intensified by societal expectations, shaping their sense of worth and pushing them into a race where failure is feared. It’s time to shift this narrative and teach our children to accept defeat—not as weakness, but as a growth opportunity.

While success is vital, resilience is equally essential. Expecting children to excel in every endeavour imposes unnecessary mental strain. Recent studies show a concerning rise in anxiety and depression among Pakistani youth, driven by a fear of failure. Encouraging our children to embrace setbacks fosters inner strength, building skills like humility, patience, and self-awareness.

Our educational and parenting strategies must promote this mindset. Instead of focusing on grades and accolades, we should reward effort, perseverance, and learning through challenges. Defeat can be a powerful teacher if we allow our children the space to reflect and grow from their experiences.

I urge educators, policymakers, and parents across Pakistan to adopt this philosophy. Let us redefine defeat as a step in building resilient, capable individuals. Only then can we truly empower the next generation.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.