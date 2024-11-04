Three BLA militants killed in Musakhel operation

QUETTA - Three militants belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in an operation conducted by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Musakhel district on Sunday. According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in the early hours of Sunday, following a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists. He said that the CTD and law enforcement agencies received credible information about terrorists belonging to the proscribed BLA active in the Rarhasham area of Musakhel.

“Forces, including CTD, FC and police were deployed in general area and late at night one of the deployed force contingent came across a group of 10-12 terrorists, moving towards main road,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He said that the terrorists were intercepted and heavy exchange of fire followed.

During the gun battle, three terrorists were killed and two others were apprehended, according to the spokesperson. However, five to seven of them managed to flee because of night conditions, he said, adding that a search for them was underway.

The spokesperson added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation, while the bodies were shifted to a hospital and the arrested terrorists were being interrogated.

“The FIR (first information report) has been registered with CTD and further investigation has been launched,” said the spokesperson.

PM COMMENDS SUCCESSFUL OPERATION AGAINST TERRORISTS

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Frontier Constabulary (FC), the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and police officers for their successful operation against terrorists belonging to banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

An official statement issued here on Sunday said the PM lauded the forces for their achievement in eliminating three terrorists and apprehending two others, preventing what could have been a major act of terrorism in Balochistan.

Acknowledging the critical role of the security forces, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the sacrifices made by these units in combating terrorism. “Security forces have made invaluable sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism in Balochistan,” he added.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for their courage and dedication, saying, “Along with the entire nation, I pay tribute to the officers of FC, police, and the CTD.”