Three booked for attacking anti-encroachment squad

MUZAFFARGARH - The police registered a case against three cart vendors for attacking and threatening the government officials of the anti-encroachment squad during an operation on Sunday. During an enforcement operation, the Anti-Encroachment Squad of the Municipal Corporation faced intense resistance and a knife attack by local cart vendors during an action against illegal encroachments in Fatahpur Road, Layyah as per directives of the Supreme Court directives. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Karor Lal Eason, Anam Akram, the team started operation against encroachments when the incident occurred. As per the first information report (FIR) registered with the police concerned, the anti-encroachment squad initiated the operation to clear the encroachments, three vendors, identified as Muhammad Azam Gujjar alias Goga, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Tanveer attempted to rally other vendors by shouting, inciting them to confront the squad. The three vendors allegedly threatened the municipal team with severe consequences, brandishing knives in an attempt to intimidate and halt the ongoing operation. The locals reportedly interfered with the squad’s work, issuing life threats to the officials. On the complaint of Anti-Encroachment Squad In-charge, Jamshed Iqbal, the police registered a case against the vendors under sections 353, 506, 341, 186, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which covers assault, criminal intimidation, obstructing public servants and unlawful assembly. The police have initiated efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this incident.