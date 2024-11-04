Three brothers, cousin electrocuted

Peshawar - At least four children, including three brothers and their cousin, were electrocuted to death in Tank district, Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad confirmed on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Garah Mitho area of the district, where the four children, who were grazing their sheep, attempted to lift a live electricity wire that was lying on the ground.

Oblivious to the fatal consequences, the children received a severe electric shock and died at the scene. The children were aged between 10 and 12 years.

Relatives of the deceased children staged a strong protest and blocked the highway. However, after receiving assurances from the Deputy Commissioner that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the tragic incident and that those responsible would face justice, the protesters dispersed.