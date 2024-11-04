Two-member MPs team to attend Asian regional Parliamentary Summit in Doha

ISLAMABAD - A two-member parliamentary delegation, comprising Senator Irfan Siddiqui and National Assembly member Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, is scheduled to depart for Doha on Tuesday to attend the Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Qatar.

The delegation, headed by PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Irfan Siddiqui, will participate in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, scheduled for November 4 to November 7. The meeting will focus on a two-point agenda concerning the budget and planning of the Parliamentary Assembly.

Pakistan is an engaged member of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which includes 43 countries such as China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bangladesh, along with 14 countries holding observer status.