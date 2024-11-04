Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two women held with 47kg drugs

NEWS WIRE
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - : Two women drug dealers were arrested from Sundar area here while 47 kilos of drugs were recovered, police said Sunday. According to the details, SHO Sunder, Nadeem Kamboh along with a police team arrested women drug dealers. According to SP Sadr, Rana Ghayur, 47 kilos of drugs worth millions were recovered from accused Ayesha and Rabia. They came to Lahore by bus to supply drugs. A case was registered against the women drug dealers and investigation was started. They have admitted to supplying drugs. According to the SHO, the accused have confessed to supplying drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and farm houses. 

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024