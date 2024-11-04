US Presidential Election: Trump, Harris make final pitches to voters

As the last full day of the U.S. presidential election approaches on Monday, both and are making urgent appeals to their supporters in a historic contest each campaign frames as a turning point for America. Despite months of intense political events, the race remains tight, with the nation and key battleground states split almost evenly. The close nature of the race may lead to days of waiting before an official winner is declared.

, 78, the Republican candidate and former president, has weathered two recent assassination attempts, one barely missing him by millimeters. These incidents followed his recent criminal conviction in New York—a city where he first rose to national prominence. Meanwhile, , 60, was elevated to lead the Democratic ticket in July after President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race following a challenging debate performance.

For all the political upheaval, polling data show little change: both candidates are neck-and-neck nationwide and across battleground states. Over 77 million ballots have already been cast, but in these final two days, the strength of each campaign's voter turnout efforts could be decisive.

The last two election cycles have seen record-breaking voter turnout, a sign of the passion and polarization Trump ignites across party lines. As the campaigns enter the final stretch, they are investing heavily in a last wave of ads across social media, TV, and radio, while volunteers work tirelessly on the ground, knocking on doors and making calls.

Harris' team claims an edge due to the scale of their grassroots mobilization, having reached hundreds of thousands of doors in key states this weekend. "We are feeling very good about where we are right now," Harris' campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, shared with reporters. According to their data, undecided voters, especially women, appear to be leaning Democratic, and early voting has surged among core groups like young people and voters of color.

Trump's campaign, on the other hand, is using a different strategy, focusing efforts on "low propensity" voters—typically Trump supporters who are less consistent about voting. Relying on support from super PACs and political allies, Trump’s team is strategically reaching out to voters in specific areas where turnout could sway results, spending resources selectively to maximize impact.

With both campaigns making their final appeals, the race remains intensely competitive, setting the stage for a potentially historic outcome.

Reported by Reuters.