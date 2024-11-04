WASA employees complete advanced training by JICA experts

MULTAN - A two-week training programme, led by experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), for employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), concluded successfully on Sunday. WASA Managing Director Khalid Raza Khan shed light on the challenges, posed by the aging sewerage and water supply infrastructure in Multan, citing the need for immediate replacement of old pipelines to prevent recurring incidents of crown failures and water supply mixing in various areas. He expressed gratitude to JICA for supporting WASA Multan through the provision of modern machinery, describing it as a milestone that would significantly enhance public service delivery. The Japanese agency’s role in addressing WASA’s challenges was invaluable, he noted, adding that this collaboration will help the agency improve service efficiency. During a briefing at the conclusion of the training program, Japanese experts highlighted the technical skills imparted to WASA staff to help them better align with modern practices. MD WASA acknowledged the value of this training for organizational development and credited Deputy Director Planning & Design and JICA focal person Muhammad Nadeem for the project’s success. He also directed Muhammad Nadeem to maintain contact with Japanese engineers to ensure continued guidance on effective use of the new machinery in the field. This training was designed to enhance WASA employees’ proficiency in using advanced technology and professional techniques, paving the way for future improvements in service delivery, MD added.