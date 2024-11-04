Wildlife department recovers 171 protected wild animals, birds

LAHORE - On the instructions of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, operations are underway for the recovery of protected wild animals and birds in Punjab. According to the Department of Wildlife Protection, 171 rare wild animals and birds were recovered during an operation on Sunday, while six suspects were arrested on the spot during the operation. Assistant Director Waseem Haider searched a house under a special search warrant during the operation led by Deputy Director of Wildlife Dr. Ghulam Rasool. In this crackdown, 31 illegal protected wild birds were recovered from the house, including 8 parrots, 20 gannets and 3 plum-headed birds. The person who committed the violation was arrested on the spot. Wild birds have been moved to Safari Zoo by court order.

During the blockade in Mianwali, 20 brown partridges smuggled in a bus were recovered. All the birds were released in Kundian Forest on court orders. Legal action has been initiated against the smuggler. Likewise,120 rare turtles smuggled on the National Highway in Multan were recovered. The accused was brought before the court along with a property case. The court imposed a fine of Rs10,000 and ordered the release of the turtle in its natural environment. The turtles were released into the River Chenab. In Jhelum, Assistant Director Rana Ashfaq arrested a hunter who illegally hunted Urryal and uploaded the picture on social media. The court sent the accused to 14-day judicial remand in jail. Assistant Director Wildlife Headquarters Jhelum Mujahid Kaleem arrested 3 falcon hunters and recovered 2 assistant hunter birds. The accused were fined Rs.30,000 while the birds were released in the natural environment. DG Wildlife Department Mudassar Riaz Malik says that illegal hunting, business and encroachers of wildlife will be dealt with strictly according to the law.