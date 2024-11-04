Workshop on training of teachers from merged areas held

Peshawar - A two-day workshop conducted under the Special Emphasis Programmes (SEPs) of the Accelerated Implementation Plan II (AIP II) of the KP government for the Merged Areas (MAs) was held in Abbottabad.

Masood Ahmed, Secretary of E&SED, Faiz Alam, Additional Secretary (R&I), Ms Samina Altaf, Director of Education, Mutahir, Director of DPD, Dr Safia Noor, Additional Director of DPD, and Ms. Nahid Anjum, Additional Director of DoESED, participated in the event along with senior officials of the department. Munir Ali Shah, Senior Instructor of DPD, served as the Master Trainer for the workshop, while the UNDP-MAGP team included Bilal Ahmad, Sector Expert, and Imran Malik, Implementation Specialist.

Secretary E&SED emphasised that teachers should focus on the moral and character building of students. “It is indeed our national obligation and duty to produce a generation that believes in hard work and speaks the truth to themselves. We hope that the student who enters our system today at the age of five will become a role model and an honest person by the age of 21 in 2040.”

He also appreciated the role of the Master Trainers for conducting the program efficiently. This SEP is focused on transforming the teacher training system, targeting 135 randomly selected primary schools in the districts of Khyber, Mohmand, and North Waziristan.

The objective of the SEP is to enhance students’ learning levels and the teaching skills of teachers for Grades 1-5 in English, Math, and Science. Under this SEP, a Tele Learning Ecosystem for the coaching and mentoring of teachers was developed to provide them with pedagogical training via a telephonic hotline platform.

Throughout the implementation period, teachers will continue to receive telephonic coaching and mentorship on a regular basis from experienced trainers known as Ustaad Mashars and Mashras.

The Ustaad Mashars and Mashras were selected through a rigorous three-stage process by the Directorate of Professional Development (DPD). They provide subject-specific one-on-one coaching to trainee teachers in the Merged Areas, anchored in classroom teaching using academic calendars and scripted lesson plans provided to each teacher for core subjects.