12-year-old child among two Pakistanis martyred by Afghan firing at Chaman border

Two Pakistani citizens, including a 12 years old child, were martyred after an Afghan soldier deployed at Chaman border crossing in Balochistan opened fire at pedestrians.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said the incident occurred at 4:00pm on Wednesday when “an Afghan sentry employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing” opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

“The incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line. Resultantly, two innocent Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child embraced shahadat, while another child was injured,” read the official statement.

It added that Pakistani troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities.

The interim Afghan government is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

“Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” the ISPR said.