132 power pilferers arrested, 391 FIRs registered

LAHORE - On the 26th day of the grand anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) has got arrested 132 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 501 connec­tions in all five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday. He added that FIR applications against 498 electric­ity thieves have been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 391 FIRs have been registered while 132 accused have been arrested. Among detected connections were two industrial, 9 agricultural, 13 commercial and 477 domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the elec­tricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 758,052 detection units worth Rs 39.980 million.