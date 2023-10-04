Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

132 power pilferers arrested, 391 FIRs registered

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  On the 26th day of the grand anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) has got arrested 132 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 501 connec­tions in all five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday. He added that FIR applications against 498 electric­ity thieves have been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 391 FIRs have been registered while 132 accused have been arrested. Among detected connections were two industrial, 9 agricultural, 13 commercial and 477 domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the elec­tricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 758,052 detection units worth Rs 39.980 million.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023