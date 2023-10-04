132 power pilferers arrested, 391 FIRs registered

LAHORE - On the 26th day of the grand anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has got arrested 132 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 501 connections in all five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday. He added that FIR applications against 498 electricity thieves have been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 391 FIRs have been registered while 132 accused have been arrested. Among detected connections were two industrial, 9 agricultural, 13 commercial and 477 domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the electricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 758,052 detection units worth Rs 39.980 million.