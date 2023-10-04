2,000 more sugar bags seized in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The crackdown against hoarders and profiteers across the district continues in full swing, with a special team seizing 2,000 more bags of sugar.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against profiteers who created an artificial shortage of sugar to fleece the masses through unjust price hikes.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by AC Dera Ismail Khan, Farhan Ahmed, along with officials from the food department and police, raided the Jelani Departmental Store situated on Bannu Road. During the inspection, they recovered 2,000 bags of sugar that were illegally stored, and the team sealed the said store on the spot.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed said that indiscriminate actions against hoarders would continue, and every effort would be made to overcome the issue of smuggling and hoarding. He urged the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the district administration in providing relief to the citizens.