36 girls injured in Quetta academy fire

QUETTA - At least 36 female students received burn injuries when fire erupted inside a private academy on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said. Dr Muhammad Ishaq Panizai, Medical Superintendent Civil Sandeman Hospital while confirming the incident told reporters that a total of thirty-six girls were affected in the incident. However, they are out of danger, he maintained. Mysterious fire engulfed the renowned Dr Manhoj Academy of the provincial capital. As a result of smoke and gas suffocation, many female students were knocked unconscious and many others suffered burn injuries.