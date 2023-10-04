Wednesday, October 04, 2023
36 girls injured in Quetta academy fire

36 girls injured in Quetta academy fire
Agencies
October 04, 2023
QUETTA   -   At least 36 female students re­ceived burn injuries when fire erupted inside a pri­vate academy on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said. Dr Muhammad Ish­aq Panizai, Medical Super­intendent Civil Sandeman Hospital while confirming the incident told reporters that a total of thirty-six girls were affected in the inci­dent. However, they are out of danger, he maintained. Mysterious fire engulfed the renowned Dr Manhoj Acad­emy of the provincial capi­tal. As a result of smoke and gas suffocation, many female students were knocked un­conscious and many others suffered burn injuries.

Agencies

