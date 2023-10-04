4 uplift schemes of Auqaf Dept approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab approved four developmental schemes of Auqaf Department with an estimated cost of Rs 2525 million. These schemes were approved in the 20th PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by Planning and Development Board (P&D Board) Nadir Chattha here on Tuesday. The approved schemes are: Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine and Complex Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA), Pakpattan at the cost of Rs 725 million, Conservation / Upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) Uch Sharif at the cost of Rs 765 million. Restoration and Up-gradation of Shrine Hazrat Shah Shamas Sabzwari (RA) in Multan at the cost of Rs 490 million and Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine Complex Baba Bullay Shah in Kasur at the cost of Rs 545 million. All the P&D Board members, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior officers of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.