4 uplift schemes of Auqaf Dept approved

LAHORE - Pro­vincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab ap­proved four developmental schemes of Auqaf Department with an estimated cost of Rs 2525 million. These schemes were ap­proved in the 20th PDWP meet­ing of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by Planning and Development Board (P&D Board) Nadir Chattha here on Tuesday. The approved schemes are: Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine and Complex Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA), Pakpattan at the cost of Rs 725 million, Conservation / Upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) Uch Sharif at the cost of Rs 765 million. Restora­tion and Up-gradation of Shrine Hazrat Shah Shamas Sabzwari (RA) in Multan at the cost of Rs 490 million and Integrated Mas­ter Planning and Development of Shrine Complex Baba Bullay Shah in Kasur at the cost of Rs 545 million. All the P&D Board members, provincial secretar­ies concerned and other senior officers of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.