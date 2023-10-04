433 pink toilets to be built for working women in govt offices of South Punjab

MULTAN - A plan to establish ‘Pink toilets’ for women in government offices of South Punjab has been launched as 433 toilets to be built for working women.
The preparation of the plan has been started as per directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar.
A review meeting about the project was held led by Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen in which Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare Sadia Mahr, Additional Secretary Coordination Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Qamar-ul- Zaman Qaisrani, Additional Secretary Higher Education Ata-ul- Haq and others were present. Amjad Shoaib while addressing the meeting said that pink toilets would be built in government offices for working women and visiting women in different districts.