433 pink toilets to be built for working women in govt offices of South Punjab

MULTAN - A plan to establish ‘Pink toilets’ for women in government of­fices of South Punjab has been launched as 433 toilets to be built for working women.

The preparation of the plan has been started as per direc­tions of Additional Chief Secre­tary South Punjab Saqib Zafar.

A review meeting about the project was held led by Secre­tary Services South Punjab Am­jad Shoaib Khan Tareen in which Additional Secretary Special­ized Healthcare Sadia Mahr, Ad­ditional Secretary Coordination Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Ad­ditional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Qamar-ul- Zaman Qaisrani, Additional Secretary Higher Education Ata-ul- Haq and others were present. Amjad Shoaib while addressing the meeting said that pink toilets would be built in government of­fices for working women and vis­iting women in different districts.