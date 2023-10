ISLAMABAD - Na­tional Accountability Court has summoned former chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on October 26 in Nori Abad power plant ref­erence case. Judge Muham­mad Bashir of Accountability Court issued notices to Mu­rad Ali Shah after verification the reference of money laun­dering allegations. It may be mentioned that court issued notices in line with the direc­tives of Supreme Court orders of reviving NAB cases.