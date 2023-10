The accountability court has summoned the two former Prime Ministers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The court Number 1 issued notice to Abbasi with a direction to appear before the court on Nov 14 in connection with the LNG Reference. While Pervez Ashraf has been summoned in a rental power references on Oct 12 and Nov 14 respectively.

Besides, court Number 3 has also issued four notices to Pervez Ashraf.