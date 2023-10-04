All polio environmental samples negative in Punjab: EOC

LAHORE - Polio workers continued to visit house-to-house as second national immunisation drive of the year en­tered into third day on Wednesday.

Till the first day of the campaign, nearly 7 million children have been vaccinated all over Punjab. Lahore topped the list of most vaccinated children as over 0.4 million children were vaccinated on the first day.

The city was followed by Fais­alabad and Rawalpindi where more than 0.3 million and 0.2 million chil­dren received vaccination during the ongoing national drive against polio.

Alongwith oral drops, polio teams also administered Vitamin-A cap­sules to children aged 6-59 months. Head of the polio programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Mr Kh­izer Afzaal participated in a cer­emony on Tuesday to administer polio drops to children. Talking to parents he reiterated commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan, disclosing that except one sample which was pending with the NIH, all environmental samples of Punjab had tested negative in September. He attributed the negative samples to hard work of polio teams who he said were the backbone of the pro­gramme and working hard to reach every child with a singular purpose to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

“Punjab is free of polio cases for three years since October 2020. This year only six environmental samples have tested positive so far. After successful implementa­tion of polio campaigns, the virus has been driven out of all cities of Punjab in September. I appreciate the performance of polio teams for this achievement. But we will con­tinue to work hard so that virus is eradicated from all over Pakistan. Punjab has set up transit sites in 19 districts to ensure that virus does not travel to the province along­with migrant families”, Mr Afzaal reiterated.

Nearly 204,000 polio workers and supervisors are participating in the drive to immunize 21.26 mil­lion children under the age of five against polio. This includes 16575 area in-charges, 3985 union coun­cil medical officers, over 169,000 mobile polio team members, 4868 fixed team members and over 2700 transit team members. Pun­jab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate imple­mentation of the polio campaign in priority areas.

The EOC head reiterated that multiple doses of polio drops of­fered the best protection against polio virus and every single child needed to be vaccinated in order achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we were to eradicate polio from in­fected zones. Mr Afzaal head ap­pealed to the parents to welcome polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps.