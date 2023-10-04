All polio environmental samples negative in Punjab: EOC

LAHORE - Polio workers continued to visit house-to-house as second national immunisation drive of the year entered into third day on Wednesday.
Till the first day of the campaign, nearly 7 million children have been vaccinated all over Punjab. Lahore topped the list of most vaccinated children as over 0.4 million children were vaccinated on the first day.
The city was followed by Faisalabad and Rawalpindi where more than 0.3 million and 0.2 million children received vaccination during the ongoing national drive against polio.
Alongwith oral drops, polio teams also administered Vitamin-A capsules to children aged 6-59 months. Head of the polio programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal participated in a ceremony on Tuesday to administer polio drops to children. Talking to parents he reiterated commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan, disclosing that except one sample which was pending with the NIH, all environmental samples of Punjab had tested negative in September. He attributed the negative samples to hard work of polio teams who he said were the backbone of the programme and working hard to reach every child with a singular purpose to eradicate polio from Pakistan.
“Punjab is free of polio cases for three years since October 2020. This year only six environmental samples have tested positive so far. After successful implementation of polio campaigns, the virus has been driven out of all cities of Punjab in September. I appreciate the performance of polio teams for this achievement. But we will continue to work hard so that virus is eradicated from all over Pakistan. Punjab has set up transit sites in 19 districts to ensure that virus does not travel to the province alongwith migrant families”, Mr Afzaal reiterated.
Nearly 204,000 polio workers and supervisors are participating in the drive to immunize 21.26 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 16575 area in-charges, 3985 union council medical officers, over 169,000 mobile polio team members, 4868 fixed team members and over 2700 transit team members. Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas.
The EOC head reiterated that multiple doses of polio drops offered the best protection against polio virus and every single child needed to be vaccinated in order achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we were to eradicate polio from infected zones. Mr Afzaal head appealed to the parents to welcome polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps.