Anti-polio drive continues in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD - The second day of the Polio Eradication Campaign concluded in Hazara Division with an evening review meeting led by Deputy Commissioners of all 8 districts. The focus of the meeting was to assess the campaign’s performance and coverage.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal emphasized the importance of ensuring that children in rural areas have the same access to polio vaccination as those in urban areas. He directed the Health Department to take necessary actions to address this issue. Additionally, he urged the improvement of mobile team performance to make the vaccination process more effective.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the need to make transit teams more active and ensure that mobile teams remain active during travel to administer polio drops to children. It was emphasized that teams should be present at markets, central locations, schools, and hospitals to reach as many children as possible.

In an appeal to parents, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra urged them to ensure that children under the age of 5 receive both polio and vitamin A drops, while children aged 6 months to 5 years should receive vitamin A drops to enhance their immunity and protect them from diseases.