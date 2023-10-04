Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anya Taylor Joy stuns in unconventional wedding dress

News Desk
October 04, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

VENICE- Gazing out from a 15th-century balcony overlooking Venice’s Grand Canal, actor Anya Taylor-Joy gave the world a first glimpse of her wedding dress this weekend and it was far from expected. For one, it wasn’t white. In lieu of a traditional ivory frock, Taylor-Joy opted for a blush-toned princess gown. The tulle skirt and bodice were embellished with lace-like detailing woodland motifs: branches and leaves in chocolate-colored thread, pink flowers and iridescent dew droplets in silver crystals. Across her chest, an embroidered hummingbird reaches to what appears to be a thistle for a drink. Perhaps the least surprising element of the ethereally romantic gown was its label: custom Dior. Taylor-Joy was announced as a global ambassador for the brand in 2021; she has since been a regular front-row fixture at Dior’s fashion shows, and sporting its clothes at a number of engagements. Dior is behind some of Taylor-Joy’s most memorable red carpet looks; from the emerald green dress and evening coat worn to the 2021 Golden Globes to the Barbie-pink, ‘60s inspired couture look — complete with pink netted beret — she wore to the Venice Film Festival that same year.

Pakistan sets Nov 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023