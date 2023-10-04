Anya Taylor Joy stuns in unconventional wedding dress

VENICE- Gazing out from a 15th-century balcony overlooking Venice’s Grand Canal, actor Anya Taylor-Joy gave the world a first glimpse of her wedding dress this weekend and it was far from expected. For one, it wasn’t white. In lieu of a traditional ivory frock, Taylor-Joy opted for a blush-toned princess gown. The tulle skirt and bodice were embellished with lace-like detailing woodland motifs: branches and leaves in chocolate-colored thread, pink flowers and iridescent dew droplets in silver crystals. Across her chest, an embroidered hummingbird reaches to what appears to be a thistle for a drink. Perhaps the least surprising element of the ethereally romantic gown was its label: custom Dior. Taylor-Joy was announced as a global ambassador for the brand in 2021; she has since been a regular front-row fixture at Dior’s fashion shows, and sporting its clothes at a number of engagements. Dior is behind some of Taylor-Joy’s most memorable red carpet looks; from the emerald green dress and evening coat worn to the 2021 Golden Globes to the Barbie-pink, ‘60s inspired couture look — complete with pink netted beret — she wore to the Venice Film Festival that same year.