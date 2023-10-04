Arshad Nadeem withdraws from the Asian Games 2023

HANGZHOU - Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday withdrew from the javelin throw final event of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Arshad Nadeem decided not to participate in the final due to the recurring pain in his previ­ously injured leg. He suffered an injury during training, and the MRI reports identified the recurrence of the old injury con­sequently ruling him out of the Asian Games.

The final of the javelin throw event of the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. Arshad Nadeem is already having a roller coaster of a year as he made history in August by clinching a silver medal, at the World Athletics Championship. This was Pakistan’s first-ever medal in the tourna­ment’s history.

Arshad Nadeem secured the silver with his best throw in his third attempt which went at a distance of 87.82 meters. Arshad started things slowly with a 74.80m throw in his first attempt, however, he made a sounding comeback with an 82.81m throw in his second attempt.

His aforementioned thirdthrow, proved to be his best in the season, going as far as 87.82 meters, while his fourth attempt could only go at 87.12m. His fifth and sixth attempts failed to breach Neeraj Chopra’s 88.17-meter mark, hence settling for a silver.

Prior to that, Arshad Nadeem secured his place for the final of the World Athlet­ics Championship in Budapest, as well as, the Paris Olympics in 2024 in the qualifying round of the World Athletics Championship.

Meanwhile in the men’s kabaddi event, Pakistan claimed their first win of their Asian Games campaign. They defeated the Republic of Korea with a scoreline of 56- 21. Chinese Taipei registered their second win on the trot after beating Japan by a 38- 22 margin.

Defending champions Iran condemned Malaysia to a massive defeat and sealed their second win of the tournament with a 53-23 scoreline. India got off to a solid start against Bangladesh and then main­tained their supremacy till the last minute to win the encounter quite comfortably with a score of 55-18.

In weightlifting event, Pakistan’s Furqan Anwar took part in the 81kg category, where he clinched first position with a snatch 133 and clean &

jerk 299. Pakistani badminton players produce pathetic results in the Asian Games. First in men’s singles, Pakistan’s Murad Ali was beaten by China’s Li Shi Feng 0-2, 11-21, 11-21 while Olympian Mahoor Shahzad was thumped by Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen 0-2, 7-21, 10-21.

Later in men’s singles badminton, Paki­stan’s Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti was defeated by Japan’s K Naraoka 0-2 (6-21, 15-21). While in the women’s doubles event, Pakistani duo of Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique lost against Thailand pair of JKititharakul/Rawinda.