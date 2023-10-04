Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 5 accused in Jinnah House attack case

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 5 accused in Jinnah House attack case
Staff Reporter
October 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of five accused involved in the Jin­nah House attack case. The court dismissed bail petitions of Iftikhar Ali, Iftikharul Has­san, Hassan Aziz, Suleman and Owais Ashraf. ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed an­nounced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and pros­ecution. Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of post-ar­rest bail petitions filed by Aru­na Naeem, Zareen Raza, Ateeq Riaz, Abdul Qayyum, Fayyaz, Muhammad Ali Khan, Qaisar Butt, Afzal Bhatti, Zeeshan Ra­heed, Maqbool Hussain, Mu­hammad Azeem, Zahid Farooq, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Bilal , Farhan Bukhari and others.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023