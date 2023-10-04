ATC dismisses bail petitions of 5 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of five accused involved in the Jin­nah House attack case. The court dismissed bail petitions of Iftikhar Ali, Iftikharul Has­san, Hassan Aziz, Suleman and Owais Ashraf. ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed an­nounced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and pros­ecution. Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of post-ar­rest bail petitions filed by Aru­na Naeem, Zareen Raza, Ateeq Riaz, Abdul Qayyum, Fayyaz, Muhammad Ali Khan, Qaisar Butt, Afzal Bhatti, Zeeshan Ra­heed, Maqbool Hussain, Mu­hammad Azeem, Zahid Farooq, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Bilal , Farhan Bukhari and others.